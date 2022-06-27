7 Children Among Group of 25 Cuban Migrants Who Landed in Key West

Seven children were among a group of 25 Cuban migrants who made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday morning, authorities said.

The group was taken into custody after they made landfall in Key West in a wooden fishing vessel, Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted.

The seven juveniles were accompanied by family members in the group, Slosar said.

#HappeningNow in #Florida: 25 migrants from #Cuba were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this morning after making landfall on a wooden fishing vessel in Key West. There are 7 juveniles accompanied by family members in the group. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/UDsOz0qFml — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 27, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Slosar and other officials have stressed how dangerous the journey across the Florida Straits can be on homemade vessels, and said the danger increases as summer temperatures rise.