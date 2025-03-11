9 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale: FLFR

A multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning injured nine people, officials said.

The crash happened on East las Olas Boulevard and Riviera Isle Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the crash involved four vehicles.

Seven people suffered minor injuries, while two people suffered more significant injuries, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Due to the crash, the roadways have been closed and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story.