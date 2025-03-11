9 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale: FLFR

A multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning injured nine people, officials said.
The crash happened on East las Olas Boulevard and Riviera Isle Drive.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the crash involved four vehicles.
Seven people suffered minor injuries, while two people suffered more significant injuries, officials said.
They were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center.
Due to the crash, the roadways have been closed and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story.