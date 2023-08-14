7 injured, including 2 children, in crash involving dump truck along I-75 in Weston

Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning along Interstate 75 in Weston that left seven people injured, officials said.

The crash occurred early Monday morning in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Glades Parkway in Weston.

Images captured by Chopper 6 show a dump truck that appeared to have struck a power pole causing it to roll over, another vehicle completely mangled, and multiple police vehicles at the scene along with a fire rescue truck.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane said seven people were injured, including two children. He also said two of the victims immediately went into surgery after arriving at Broward Health Medical Center.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the City of Weston, the Glades Parkway exit is currently closed, but drivers can enter or exit from Indian Trace, Bonaventure Boulevard or U.S. 27.

Traffic Advisory: All northbound and southbound lanes of Glades Parkway are closed at SR 84 due to an earlier accident.



All SB traffic must go east on SR84 to Indian Trace. The I-75 SB exit to Glades is closed. All NB traffic on Glades must make a U-turn at Glades Circle. pic.twitter.com/GNvWuTW1lO — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) August 14, 2023

Officials have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.