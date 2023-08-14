Weston

7 injured, including 2 children, in crash involving dump truck along I-75 in Weston

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning along Interstate 75 in Weston that left seven people injured, officials said.

The crash occurred early Monday morning in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Glades Parkway in Weston.

Images captured by Chopper 6 show a dump truck that appeared to have struck a power pole causing it to roll over, another vehicle completely mangled, and multiple police vehicles at the scene along with a fire rescue truck.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane said seven people were injured, including two children. He also said two of the victims immediately went into surgery after arriving at Broward Health Medical Center.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the City of Weston, the Glades Parkway exit is currently closed, but drivers can enter or exit from Indian Trace, Bonaventure Boulevard or U.S. 27.

Officials have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

Local

Caught on Camera 15 hours ago

Video shows suspected drunk driver slamming into light pole before taking off in Southwest Miami-Dade

MLS Aug 13

Making that money: the five best paid Inter Miami players

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

WestoncrashI-75
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us