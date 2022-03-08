Broward County

7 Kids, 2 Adults Hurt in U.S. 27 Crash Involving Car, Tractor-Trailer

All nine taken to local hospitals, with three children in critical condition, officials said

Seven children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 27 northbound near the 47.7 mile marker, near the Broward/Palm Beach County line, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

All nine patients were taken to local hospitals, with three of the children in critical condition, officials said.

Six of the children were under the age of 16, officials said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately known.

