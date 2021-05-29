7 People Injured in Shooting Near Wynwood Friday

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting that left multiple victims injured near Wynwood.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Miami police officers responded to the area of NW 1st Court and 20th Street.

Upon arrival officers found victims on the scene who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, there were approximately seven victims in total. One victim went to the University of Miami Hospital and the other six went to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not yet released any information on the victims' identities or any information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.