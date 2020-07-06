Fort Lauderdale

7-Year-Old Boy Shot at Fort Lauderdale Home Last Week Dies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 7-year-old boy who was shot at a Fort Lauderdale home last week has died, police confirmed Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the boy passed away over the weekend, after he had been rushed to the hospital Thursday.

The boy, identified by family members as Breyson Plummer, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, police said.

Local

Broward County 8 mins ago

Leaders in Broward County Consider Next Steps as COVID Cases Rise

Miami Police 1 hour ago

Miami Police Rough Arrest Caught on Video

Detectives believe three children had been alone in a room when the gun went off, and officials said foul play is not suspected.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us