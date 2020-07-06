7-Year-Old Boy Shot at Fort Lauderdale Home Last Week Dies

A 7-year-old boy who was shot at a Fort Lauderdale home last week has died, police confirmed Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the boy passed away over the weekend, after he had been rushed to the hospital Thursday.

The boy, identified by family members as Breyson Plummer, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, police said.

Detectives believe three children had been alone in a room when the gun went off, and officials said foul play is not suspected.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.