Broward County

7-year-old girl critical after being found in swimming pool in Lauderhill

The incident was reported at a home in the 5200 block of Northwest 14th Place

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found in a swimming pool in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported at a home in the 5200 block of Northwest 14th Place.

Lauderhill Police said when officers arrived they found family members performing CPR on the girl, who has Down Syndrome.

Officers took over CPR until fire rescue workers arrived.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the 7-year-old was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the child was reported to have a pulse when she arrived at the hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 5 hours ago

Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes near Port Everglades

St. Lucie County 21 hours ago

Police officers rescue elderly man as car nearly rolls over him on Florida canal bank

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us