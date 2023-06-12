7-year-old girl critical after being found in swimming pool in Lauderhill

A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found in a swimming pool in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported at a home in the 5200 block of Northwest 14th Place.

Lauderhill Police said when officers arrived they found family members performing CPR on the girl, who has Down Syndrome.

Officers took over CPR until fire rescue workers arrived.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the 7-year-old was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the child was reported to have a pulse when she arrived at the hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

