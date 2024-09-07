Miami

7-year-old girl dies days after she was hit by car outside Miami pharmacy

Stephanie Alonso was walking with her mother outside Navarro Discount Pharmacy when she was struck

A 7-year-old girl died days after she was struck by a car outside a pharmacy in Miami.

The father of Stephanie Alonso confirmed the news to NBC6 on Friday.

Alonso was involved in the accident on Monday afternoon while walking with her mother outside the Navarro Discount Pharmacy on Southwest 32nd Avenue and Coral Way.

The elderly driver accidentally accelerated instead of applying the brakes, striking the young girl, Miami Police said.

“She hit my daughter, and she hit the wall,” her father Joany Figueredo said in an interview earlier this week. “She got out of the car and acted like nothing happened.”

Emergency medical responders transported Alonso to the hospital with severe head injuries in critical condition. 

The father spoke about the broader issue of elderly drivers on the road. 

“What is happening? Why is a person who is 92 years old driving? There should be an age limit for driving,” he said.

Florida does not have a specific age cap on driving, according to the Miami Herald.

Police said the driver remained on scene and charges are pending. 

