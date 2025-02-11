‘We need a big miracle': 7-year-old remains hospitalized after Miami Gardens crash that killed his friends

A mother is begging for prayers and a miracle as her son remains hospitalized after a tragic crash that killed multiple children and their grandmother in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Cyrus Rankin, 7, was in the car with his friends and on the way to the movies to celebrate a birthday Saturday evening when a driver going 99 mph rear-ended them.

"He's in critical condition. He's not doing OK," Rankin's mother told reporters Tuesday. "So I'm just asking everybody to please pray – please. All I'm asking is for prayers."

She had Rankin when she was 15, and he's never left her side since.

"He's a very good kid ... My first baby, my everything," the mother said. "...Never let him go with anybody, he's always with me."

Among the children killed in the crash were Kamari Graham, who was celebrating his 10th birthday, 8-year-old Azariah McCall, and 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson. Their other sibling, 13-year-old Ka'Myra Graham, was severely injured and left brain dead. Their grandmother, 51-year-old Rosa Jones, was also killed.

"He just wanted to go with his friends," Rankin's mother said.

The crash happened after they left her house. She said she was tracking her son's location when she suddenly knew something was wrong.

"I just felt it. A mom knows. A mom knows," she said. "As soon as he left my house, I started tracking his location and he wasn't moving, and I just knew something was wrong."

Miami Gardens Police said that the driver who crashed into them, 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr., was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed. He had alcohol in his system and was being tested for other possible impairment factors.

"I just want to tell everybody out there to please be cautious when you're drinking and don't drive," Rankin's mother said. "Take an Uber, call somebody, because this cost the life of innocent people who didn't deserve this at all."

Wilcox remained hospitalized but was expected to be booked into jail on four counts of vehicular homicide after his release.

In the meantime, 7-year-old Rankin remains in the hospital.

"We need a big miracle," his mother said.