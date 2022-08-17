Florida Keys

70 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Near Florida Keys

The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small packages marked with green stickers that read "100%" and had a row of stars

By NBC 6

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A large bale of cocaine weighing 70 pounds was found floating near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada Tuesday afternoon after the cocaine was found at sea.

The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small packages marked with green stickers that read "100%" and had a row of stars.

Deputies turned the drugs over to U.S. Border Patrol.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFloridaMonroe County
