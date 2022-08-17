70 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Near Florida Keys

A large bale of cocaine weighing 70 pounds was found floating near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada Tuesday afternoon after the cocaine was found at sea.

The cocaine was wrapped in plastic and had small packages marked with green stickers that read "100%" and had a row of stars.

Large bale of suspected cocaine found: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/30tFhrGILd — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) August 17, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies turned the drugs over to U.S. Border Patrol.