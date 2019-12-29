70-Year-Old Grandmother Tased and Arrested by Florida Police

A Southwest Florida grandmother was left shaken up and angry after she says she was tased and arrested for not letting police into her home.

70-year-old Barbara Pinkney says Manatee County deputies come to her home the day after Christmas looking for a man who violated his probation.

“We heard a knock at the door. Actually, there wasn’t a knock. I think they kicked the door. Bam! Bam! At the door,” Pinkney said.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they came to serve an arrest warrant to Tevin Turner, Pinkney’s grandson, on violation of probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

“When he was on probation he gave this as his address, but he wasn’t living here,” Pinkney said.

Video captured by the wife of Pinkney's grandson shows the confrontation with police. The footage shows Pinkney trying to close the door on police when a deputy grabs the grandmother by the wrist. As she pulls back, the officer tases her and takes her to the ground.

“I was just hollering. I was scared. I didn’t know what else to do. I was just hollering,” Pinkney said.

She now faces charges for obstruction and resisting an officer.

Tevin Turner has still not been caught by police. Although Pinkney says he was never at the home, deputies believe he may have escaped through the rear of the house during the chaos.