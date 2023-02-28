71 Days Later, Boat Fire Wreckage Still Floating in Hollywood Marina 

More than two months after a massive boat fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital, the wreckage is still floating in North Lake.

Now, residents want to know what is taking so long for the derelict boats to be removed.

“How long does it take to do it? People trying to sell their houses over here… imagine having to look at this,” said resident Terry Cantrell.

Cantrell is also the president of the Hollywood Lakes Civic Association which has been keeping track of the number of wrecked and at-risk boats floating in North Lake. Cantrell estimates there are dozens.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“This is a lake that used to be for recreation. Who can recreate out there right now? Forget about it,” said Cantrell. “Jet skis, sailboats…impossible”

Last December, several boats went up in flames, injuring two people.

Residents said the boats that caught on fire had been tied together for months.

In November, Broward County passed legislation that allows Hollywood officials to enforce a 45-day anchoring limitation, in an effort to reduce the boat blight in North Lake, but more than 70 days after December’s boat fire, many boats remain.

City of Hollywood officials deferred NBC 6 to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission when asked about the removal of the wreckage. FWC told NBC 6 it is looking into our request.

Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr said the city cannot enforce the anchoring limitations until FWC posts signage about the new ordinance. So far, no timeline has been given as to when that will happen.

Meanwhile, Gulfstream Sailing Club’s Luis Oliveria said his novice sailors, many of them kids, are constantly having to avoid close calls with derelict boats. Close calls have already turned into accidents.

“Sometimes we run into the anchor lines because they’re not always seen,” said Oliveria. “Environmentally, there’s engines that are underwater that have oil. When the thing first sank, it smelled of diesel and oil for a while.”

Hollywood officials have applied for grants to throw more resources at the issue. So far, it appears nothing has changed since the new ordinance went into effect last year.