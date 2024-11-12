72-year-old man on bike falls off drawbridge in Hollywood: Police

A 72-year-old man riding his bicycle across the Hallandale Beach Boulevard Bridge on Sunday fell into the water below when the bridge started rising, authorities said.

After Hallandale Beach police received a call about a person who fell off the bridge, they spoke to the operator, who said she had last raised the bridge at around 9:15 p.m. but did not hear or see anyone falling.

Authorities started searching the waterway, and an officer spoke to a witness “who provided a cell phone video displaying a person on a bicycle falling from the north and eastern portion of the bridge as it was being raised,” an incident report details.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue then found a bicycle in the water behind the Hyde Hotel.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Later, they found the victim “lying in a fetal position on a floating jet ski ramp next to a Hyde Hotel dock,” the incident report adds.

He was conscious, and told authorities he had fallen off the bridge. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the man was on the bridge as it was being raised.