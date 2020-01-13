73-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in SW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 73-year-old man in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street, when the victim, Ramon Rodriguez, was struck while crossing the street.

The car fled the scene, and Rodriguez died from his injuries shortly after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"I found him back here covered in blood," a witness, who didn't want to be identified, said in Spanish. "So I called 911, they told me to turn him on his back."

The area where the incident happened is known by residents the "death hole," after a woman was killed in another hit-and-run there last year. Many are asking for a crosswalk to be put in.

Rodriguez's daughter is now pleading for the driver to come forward.

"Maybe if he would have stopped, he could have saved my father's life," Dayami Rodriguez said.

Police are still trying to determine what type of vehicle hit Rodriguez. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.