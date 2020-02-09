74-Year-Old Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Stabbing and Killing Girlfriend: PD

A 74-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is behind bars after police say he stabbed and later killed his girlfriend.

According to an arrest report, the daughter of Neville Smith's girlfriend was the one that alerted police about the stabbing.

She told police Smith had called her to tell her he stabbed her mother. When she arrived to their home, she found her mother in the bathroom and called police, according to the report.

Police say the daughter told them Smith had killed her mother because she was cheating on him.

Smith was found by officers sitting outside his home with a pocket knife. "There was blood on the front of his shirt," the report says.

When authorities asked if he was injured, they say Smith uttered he "stabbed her" and said "I hope she's dead."

Smith continued to admit to stabbing his girlfriend and said he "her life is his life and he hoped that they could die together," according to the report.

Smith faces on count of homicide.