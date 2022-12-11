74th Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade Takes Over Streets of Coral Gables Sunday

Families will celebrate a South Florida tradition Sunday with the 74th annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade taking over the streets of Coral Gables.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and heads south from Alhambra Circle and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, turning onto Miracle Mile and finishing just after Coral Gables City Hall.

The event features floats, bands and events for the whole family. This year’s Grand Marshal is former University of Miami linebacker Jon Beason.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are proud sponsors of the event.

For more information, including parking and a list of events, click on this link.