75 Doctors Gather to Encourage Vaccinations but Misinformation Fuels Some

As doctors push for vaccines in one county, people protest a hospital’s vaccine mandate in another

By Marissa Bagg

A stark divide in South Florida Monday.

In Palm Beach County, 75 doctors stood before sunrise begging people to get vaccinated. They say their hospitals are inundated with severe COVID-19 cases and death.

“This variant is deadlier, it’s eating away at the lungs, these people are dying, it’s real, it’s happening. The only way to prevent it is to get a vaccine,” said one doctor.

In Kendall, about 30 people waved signs protesting Baptist Hospital’s vaccine mandate for employees. A physical therapist, who says she has worked at Baptist for 28 years, argues she should not have to choose between the shot and her job.

“We live in a free country, we should have freedom of choice, if you want the vaccine go ahead we aren’t against people getting the vaccine,” said Marta Reiguero.

This is just one example of how South Florida is divided. Doctors who work nonstop to care for COVID-19 patients are baffled how people put the needs of one over the needs of many.

“I’m very much surprised about how much we are divided, this has become a me, me, me issue, a me, me, me society,” said Madeline Camejo, Chief Pharmacy Officer of Baptist Health.

Baptist’s Chief Pharmacy Officer is pushing for her everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are battling a global pandemic, and it’s not about you anymore, it’s about protecting all of society. It is, to me, your patriot duty to take care of yourself, your community, and your children,” said Camejo.

