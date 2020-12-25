Florida Keys

75 Pounds of Cocaine Found Floating Off Florida Keys

By Associated Press

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Almost 75 pounds of cocaine were found this week floating off the Florida Keys.

A fisherman found the cocaine bricks about 15 miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The packages were in federal waters so a sheriff's deputy turned the cocaine over to the U.S. Border Patrol, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Drugs floating off the Florida Keys are nothing new, according to the Miami Herald.

In August and September, almost 150 pounds of marijuana were found floating off the island chain or washed up on the shore.

In July, more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up near Grassy Key. Earlier that month, 29 bricks of cocaine came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. In October, more than 30 pounds of marijuana washed up in the Keys.

