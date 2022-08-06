77 Injured, 17 Missing After Fire Erupts at Crude Oil Base in Cuba

At least 77 people are injured and 17 others are missing after fire erupted at a fuel supertanker base in Cuba Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Provincial Government of Popular Power in Matanzas.

In the post, the provincial government stated that a lightning strike sparked a fire in one of the crude oil tanks at the base in an industrial zone in Matanzas.

The images show massive flames and huge clouds of black smoke.

The main authorities of the government, firefighters and MININT forces and base workers are currently at the scene trying to tame the flames.

But the government also detailed that the flames are still strong and can be seen from various points in the city.

