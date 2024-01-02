77-year-old woman ID'd in deadly Bird Road crash involving volunteer firefighter

A 77-year-old was identified as the woman who was killed in a car crash that involved a Southwest Ranches volunteer firefighter.

On Dec. 21, Ileana Mendigutia was headed westbound on Bird Road when a black Jeep came into her lanes and hit her white Camry head-on, according to initial reports.

"She was very quiet but always very nice," neighbor Mila Soto said.

Miami-Dade Police said 47-year-old Vidal Lazo, a volunteer firefighter in Southwest Ranches, was at the wheel of the Jeep and allegedly under the influence of opiates and methamphetamines.

Lazo’s 3-year-old daughter was in the car with him at the time. She ended up in the intensive care unit with multiple facial fractures and a broken leg.

Mendigutia leaves behind a husband and extended family in Cuba. Her neighbor described the couple as sweet and devoted to each other.

"It is devastating, me as a widow, I know when you lose a partner it’s very difficult, so I’m very touched by this," Soto said.

Lazo faces a child neglect charge. It's unclear if more charges will be filed. A judge on Monday expressed her surprise that there weren’t more charges at this point.

Miami-Dade Police said the investigation is ongoing. The Florida Department of Children and Families is also involved.