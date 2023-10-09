Hollywood

8 arrested in Hollywood prostitution sting

Hollywood Police say their operation was in response to complaints of prostitution and illegal narcotics sales in the area.

Multiple people were arrested in Hollywood last week -- during a prostitution sting along the Federal Highway corridor.

The Hollywood Police Department say their operation was in response to complaints of prostitution and illegal narcotics sales in the area.

An undercover officer posed as a potential prostitute in the area of South Federal Highway and Dewey Street on Thursday, where eight different people offered money in exchange for sexual relations with her, according to Hollywood police.

Those arrested now face charges for solicitation of prostitution.

