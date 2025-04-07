8 charged in international child porn ring involving over 1M files busted in Florida

At least eight suspects are facing charges in connection with an international child pornography ring involving over a million videos and photos showing sexual abuse of children that was busted by authorities in Florida.

The people charged include a main distributor who lives in Turkey and at least seven Florida residents who purchased the materials, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told reporters at a news conference Monday.

"What these guys were doing was truly heinous. There's not a word in the English dictionary that can describe the gross content that was on the videos," Uthmeier said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began their investigation in July 2024 and agents were looking for people selling and distributing child pornography online.

Through a chat room, agents discovered a website that was selling the materials, and agents were able to purchase 6.7 terabytes of child porn, about 1.2 million videos and photos, for just $100, authorities said.

The videos and photos include identifiable children from the United States including babies who are victims of human trafficking, sexual battery and a plethora of other crimes, authorities said.

Uthmeier identified the ringleader of those selling the materials as Mehmet Berk Bozuyuk, a resident of Turkey.

Bozuyuk is facing charges including RICO, conspiracy to commit RICO, money laundering, 13 counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child 10 images or more, 11 counts of selling child pornography, 13 counts of out-of-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, 13 counts of distribution of obscene material, and nine counts of use of two-way communication device.

Authorities are working to extradite him to Florida to face the charges, Uthmeier said.

A New Jersey man, Krunal Kumar Nareshbhai Modi, and an Oregon woman, Xiomara Del Real Maqueda, are accused of being money mules for the operation, Uthmeier said.

Seven people from Florida who purchased the materials are also facing charges. One man was already a registered sex offender who was serving 20 years of probation in a previous child porn case, and another was found with children's underwear in his home, authorities said.

"It is just evil, the faces you see there are faces of evil," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, standing next to a poster showing the suspects. "It's evil and the sad part about is there's many more out there."

Glass said there are also suspects in Canada and Ireland who may be tied to the child porn ring and that it remains under investigation.