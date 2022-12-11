8 ‘Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles Arrive at Zoo Miami From Massachusetts

Eight sea turtles from the state of Massachusetts made the trip to South Florida for winter in an effort to avoid the harsh conditions that could leave them incapacitated.

Zoo Miami accepted the turtles Friday when the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles arrived at Miami Executive Airport. The turtles were flown in by a group called Turtles Fly Too from Buzzard's Bay, MA.

“The Animal Health Team will be able to make a better assessment of their condition over the next few days as they acclimate to their new surroundings,” a news release from Zoo Miami said.

Zoo Miami opened a sea turtle hospital earlier this year in an effort to help treat the animals.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Without intervention, many of these turtles will not survive," the news release read. "With temperatures beginning to plummet in areas of the northeast, sea turtles are already being rescued with the need for protection and rehabilitation from the cold."