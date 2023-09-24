Hispanic Heritage Month

8 Florida cities ranked among the best in the US for Hispanic entrepreneurs. See the full list here

It is no secret that the Hispanic and Latino community’s contributions to the U.S. economy have been nothing short of impactful. Here are the best cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

By Monica Galarza

Florida is a melting pot of cultures and for many it is an opportunity to seek a better life.

In fact, a 2022 study found that U.S. Latino economic output would rank 5th in the world's gross domestic product if U.S. Latinos were an independent country.

Not only is this demographic expected to make up nearly 30% of the U.S. population by 2060, according to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles, but nearly one in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned.

With this in mind, a WalletHub study found that not one, not two, but eight Florida cities ranked among the top 10 best locations for Hispanic entrepreneurs.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key indicators of business friendliness toward Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Among the metrics, the study looked at aspects like the Hispanic entrepreneurship rate to Hispanic income growth to the share of Hispanic-owned businesses.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for Hispanic entrepreneurs. 

Based on the study, here are the top 10 cities:

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Hispanic Business-Friendliness Hispanic Purchasing Power 
1Orlando, FL67.42218
2Miami, FL64.721103
3Pembroke Pines, FL64.59437
4Cape Coral, FL64.45715
5Fort Lauderdale, FL64.05367
6Port St. Lucie, FL62.86817
7Hialeah, FL61.87594
8Santa Clarita, CA58.66313
9Tampa, FL58.586121
10Albuquerque, NM58.219101

For the full list, click here.

Orlando, Florida was rated the best city in the country for Hispanic entrepreneurs with Miami coming in at number two.

And the list keeps going. In fact, among the top 30 cities, 11 of them are in Florida alone.

Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale all ranked among the cities with the highest entrepreneurship rate with Hialeah having the highest percentage of Hispanic residents.

All in all, if you are a Hispanic entrepreneur looking to kickstart your business, it seems the Sunshine State might be a good place to start.

