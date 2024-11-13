Broward Sheriffs Office

8 gang members arrested for murder, racketeering in months-long investigation: BSO

The suspects, who were not immediately named, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

By NBC6

Eight members of a "violent, criminal gang" were arrested after a months-long investigation, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced.

They were indicted on 33 counts including murder, attempted murder and racketeering, BSO said.

The investigation was organized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force, Broward State Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement partners.

