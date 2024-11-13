8 gang members arrested for murder, racketeering in months-long investigation: BSO

Eight members of a "violent, criminal gang" were arrested after a months-long investigation, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced.

The suspects, who were not immediately named, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

They were indicted on 33 counts including murder, attempted murder and racketeering, BSO said.

The investigation was organized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force, Broward State Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement partners.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBC6 is working to confirm more information about the charges. Refresh for updates.