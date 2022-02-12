8 Hospitalized With Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Miami Navarro

Eight people were hospitalized with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Navarro Pharmacy in Miami Saturday morning, according to The City of Miami Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of multiple sick patients at the pharmacy, located at 1601 W. Flagler Street. At the scene, they found multiple people complaining of headaches and nausea, according to officials.

Officials say everyone was immediately evacuated out of the structure and the hazardous materials team made entry with gas monitors.

The team found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide and began to ventilate the store with electrical fans.

Outside, paramedics assessed nearly 30 patients on the scene and transported eight to area hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

At this time, officials believe a gas-powered machine may have caused the incident.

All fire units have cleared the scene except one that is ventilating and monitoring the air of the store in order to allow it to re-open once it is clear, according to the City of Miami Fire-Rescue.