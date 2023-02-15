8 People Hurt After Being Struck By Car at Lauderdale Lakes Auto Business

Eight people were hurt after they were struck by a car at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at South Florida Auto Auction in the 3500 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a car's brakes failed as it was in the process of being moved, and the slow-moving vehicle hit eight people.

Seven of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two were brought as trauma alerts and the other six suffered minor injuries. One person refused to be taken to the hospital.

Their identities weren't released. The incident remains under investigation.

