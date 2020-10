An 8-year-old child and one adult have been hospitalized after at jet ski accident in Miami Gardens Sunday afternoon, fire rescue officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred near northwest 199th Street and 7th Avenue.

Both the child and adult have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.