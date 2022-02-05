Palm Beach County

8-Year-Old Girl Killed in South Florida Drive-By Shooting

By AP

NBC 6

An 8-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in South Florida, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting in Belle Glade, Florida Friday night found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

“Our detectives later learned that this was a drive-by shooting that struck and killed the 8 year old," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

No motive or suspect in the incident had been determined, and deputies on Saturday continued to investigate the fatal shooting.

