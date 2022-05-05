$80,000 Worth of Drugs Have Washed Ashore in Florida Keys This Week

Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have washed ashore in the Florida Keys just this week, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized around 27 pounds of marijuana and three pounds of cocaine after responding to multiple drug washups along the coastline in the Keys, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.

Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs discovered along the coastline in the #FloridaKeys since start of May. #BorderPatrol agents have responded to multiple drug washups & seized approx. 27 lbs of marijuana & 3 lbs of cocaine. Good Samaritans found the drugs & notified authorities. #news pic.twitter.com/rUf0Etk61f — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 5, 2022

Slosar released photos of the sand-covered drug packages which have been reported by good Samaritans.

