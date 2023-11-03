$82m construction project underway at Rickards Middle School after roof collapse

The backhoes and bulldozers and earth movers are ready to go, but first, a groundbreaking ceremony must be held to mark the occasion. The new James S. Rickards Middle School campus is officially under construction.

“On behalf of the Rickards family, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said principal Erick Gurreonero.

It’s an $82 million project, and it’s state-of-the-art in every way.

“It’s important that every child gets to walk through the doors of a beautiful school and this is going to be a beautiful, beautiful place,” said Dr. Peter Licata, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

The old building was demolished after a section of the roof collapsed in 2021. Students have been learning in portable classrooms since then, actually, a small city of temporary structures. The community had been asking for a new school even before the roof collapsed, so for some, this is a better-late-than-never situation.

“This is a community that sat back, they were expecting the best, I don’t believe we delivered the best over the last two years, we’re delivering it now,” Licata said. “So we want to make sure that we’re coming through with our promises, they did have to fight, they did have to show up a couple of times, we don’t want that to be a consistent pattern, it has to change, we have to be out front, be ahead of schedule and under budget.”

Students at Rickards Middle School will be starting their year off under some unusual circumstances after a partial roof collapse back in March. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

School board member Sarah Leonardi represents the Oakland Park area and has been advocating for a new school building for years.

“It did take a long time, and that part was disappointing, I’m glad that now it’s starting and we can move forward and give our kids what they deserve,” Leonardi said.

When the roof caved in a couple of years ago, guidance counselor Tirza Clarke was there, trapped.

“I lived in New York for 9/11, so when we heard the first thump, we stopped and it just collapsed, we were in a suite where there’s only one door to get in and out and we had to crawl out,” Clarke said.

Clarke is still traumatized by that experience. She could’ve moved to another school, but stayed at Rickards, envisioning this day.

“I am beyond excited and proud and hopefully the kids will learn the lesson, hey, you fight for what you want and you get it,” Clarke said.

They’re getting what voters expected when they approved the bond money to help public schools. If all goes well, the new Rickards Middle School will open 15 months from now.