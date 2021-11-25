83% Say They Have Already Started Holiday Shopping. Have You?

Major retailers like Target had empty parking lots Thanksgiving Thursday as they’ve decided to stay closed for the holiday.

Target isn’t the only major retailer to shut down for turkey.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Grocery stores including: Walmart, BJ’s, Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Trader Joes and Winn-Dixie are also closed.

Locally, Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland Mall and Dolphin Mall won’t see any foot traffic as they’ve also shut their doors just for Thanksgiving.

But if you’ve got an itch to shop, some consumers are already taking advantage of deep discounts and sales online ahead of Black Friday.

If you are taking a break from eating to get some early shopping done, Brandsmart in Dania is a rare retailer that opened at 4 p.m..

“I already started. I love getting ready for the holidays,” one shopper said.

As retailers try to capture your spending coming off a tough pandemic, projected sales on Black Friday are expected to go up.

According to RetailMeNot, 83 percent of shoppers say they’ve already started shopping before Thanksgiving and consumers plan to spend almost $900 more this season compared to this time last year.

“Everything we are buying this year is 75% in person, 25% online,” one shopper said.

The hunt for deals comes as a clogged supply chain continues to trigger major delays on some popular gifts, motivating some shoppers to get going early.

With so much pent up demand, shoppers should expect to see weaker than usual discounts this weekend driven by supply chain issues and retailers having to pay more to get products on their shelves.

“We’re seeing discounts in the range of five to 25 percent this season and that's different from previous seasons when they've gone down as much as 10 to 30 percent,” Vivek Pandya of Adobe Insights said.

“The best week for discounts will be from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.”