85-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Hialeah

Police in Hialeah are investigating after an 85-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street Friday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of 65th Street between East 4th and East 5th Avenues near Amelia Earhart Park, Hialeah Police said.

Police said the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck at high speed by an apparently large vehicle.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, lived a few blocks away with his sister and normally went on morning walks to the park, police said.

Police said the incident was not captured on cameras.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 305-471-8477.