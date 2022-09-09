85-Year-Old Woman Dies After Shooting in Liberty City

An 85-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday night in Liberty City, police said.

Miami Police responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police have not released the woman's identity or information on a suspect.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What led up to the shooting was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Editor's note: Miami Police initially said the woman was 89, but family members confirmed that she was 85.