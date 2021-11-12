87-Year-Old Missing Woman Has Been Found: Miami Police

Update:

Queenie Adell has been found and was in good condition, Miami Police said Thursday. Further details were not available.

Previous story:

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing Thursday in Little Haiti.

87-year-old Queenie Adell went missing at about 7:30 p.m. from 7731 NW 4th Ave and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, white shirt and black pants.

Adell is about 5'8" and weighs about 229lbs. She suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes.

If you have information of her whereabouts you are asked to contact Detective Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.