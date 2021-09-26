Jacksonville

9-Month Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Jacksonville Park

Getty Images

Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month pregnant woman whose body was found Saturday in a city park.

First Coast New reports the body of Felicia Jones, 21, was found by someone walking in Jacksonville's Riverview Park.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death “with foul play expected.” They did not say what led them to that belief.

Jones' family said she was due to give birth Oct. 8.

Local

Miami-Dade 15 hours ago

Miami Gardens Commemorates National Day of Remembrance

Miami 13 hours ago

Siblings Reunite After 10 Years For Sister's 100th Birthday in Miami

“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News. "We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JacksonvilleJacksonville Sheriff's OfficePregnant Woman
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us