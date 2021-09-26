9-Month Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Jacksonville Park

Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month pregnant woman whose body was found Saturday in a city park.

First Coast New reports the body of Felicia Jones, 21, was found by someone walking in Jacksonville's Riverview Park.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death “with foul play expected.” They did not say what led them to that belief.

Jones' family said she was due to give birth Oct. 8.

“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News. "We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”