9 New Murals Unveiled at Wynwood Walls During Miami Art Week 2022

The Wynwood Walls kicked off Miami Art Week by unveiling nine never-before-seen murals by artists from around the world.

At Monday's event, Goldman Global Arts announced the theme of this year's murals: "Future Starts Now."

This year, the Wynwood Walls celebrates 12 years as the epicenter of Miami Art Week, which takes place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

The new murals feature the work of esteemed artists from across the globe including Bicicleta Sem Freio from Brazil, DULK from Spain, Drik The Villain from Berlin, among others.

"Miami has really got the star power," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at Monday's event. "It's not only that we're attracting so many people, but we have so much creativity and dynamism right here to show the world

During this year's Art Week, the Wynwood Walls is celebrating the legacy of American real estate developer and arts visionary Tony Goldman, who co-created the iconic walls in Miami.

The "Future Starts Now" theme is inspired by the celebration of how Goldman's vision "lives on and is set to thrive in the future," according to a press release from GGA.

“The Wynwood Walls is an important part of my family and my father's legacy, and preparing it for the future is our top priority,” said Goldman Global Arts CEO & Founder, Jessica Goldman Srebnick. “We’ve always been focused on the future — on being trendsetters, not followers."

American artist Hebru Brantley takes center stage in the Goldman Global Arts Annex Gallery with a solo show of canvas works and sculptures that is set to run through February 2023.

According to GGA, the show will "showcase Brantley’s narrative-driven artwork revolving around his conceptualized iconic characters which are utilized to address complex ideas around nostalgia, the mental psyche, power, and hope."

The main gallery highlights a group show of past and present artists featured on the Wynwood Walls.

"This funkiness cannot be found anywhere in the world," said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "I think that's what's defining Miami in this given moment. It's a moment of creativity. It's a moment of explosive transformation."

This week, Wynwood Walls is also unveiling a new entrance at “Tony Goldman Way,” a revitalized Wynwood Walls Shop, updated walking paths and seating, and new food vendors, according to GGA.

"We welcome everyone," said Mayor Levine Cava. "We say come and be a part of this fabulous place, this paradise we call home."