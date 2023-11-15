Lauderhill

9-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Lauderhill

By Monica Galarza

A 9-year-old boy is waking up in the hospital Wednesday after an overnight shooting in Lauderhill left him suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, officials said.

At about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Lauderhill police responded to an apartment complex on NW 19th Street after reports of a juvenile bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, they found the young boy unresponsive with an injury to his neck that was later confirmed to be a gunshot wound.

Officers escorted Lauderhill Fire Rescue in their transport of the boy to Broward Medical Health Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

"I couldn't imagine that happening to my kids," said one neighbor. "I don't know the guy, but whoever he is, he better turn himself in if they haven't already caught him because this is just sad."

Officials said the motive for the shooting is still unknown and there are no known suspects at this time.

