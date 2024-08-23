9-year-old boy who survived 2022 crash left orphaned after dad killed riding ATV in Hialeah

A little boy was left orphaned after his father was killed in an ATV crash in Hialeah, authorities said, after the boy's pregnant mother was killed in a car crash back in 2022.

The most recent crash happened on Wednesday, when 38-year-old Antonio Jose Estrada hit a home on West 5th Avenue.

He was visiting family in the area when he decided to take a family member's ATV for a spin around the block, police said.

"While attempting to make a left turn, Antonio lost control and crashed into the above listed home, suffering severe injuries," police said.

He was flown to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Antonio's friends and family," Hialeah police said. "Antonio and his family are in my prayers."

Across the street, Scarlett Leiva saw the aftermath. She said she saw a man lying on the ground who was moving, and then rescuers took him away.

The victim is the father of Jacob Estrada, who turned 9 on Thursday. He himself survived a Miramar car crash that killed his pregnant mother just days before Christmas in 2022.

Leaders at Jacob's school said they are coming together to support him however they can.

Additionally, police issued a warning about riding without a helmet.

"Let's not allow Antonio's passing to be in vain," police said. "Let this serve as a reminder, to always wear a helmet when riding any type of motorcycle. Though helmets may not always save a life, the evidence is clear that helmets significantly reduce the risk of severe injuries and sometimes death."