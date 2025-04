A 9-year-old was transported to the hospital Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle in Margate, police said.

According to Margate Police, the child was riding on a scooter when they were involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After being struck, the child was airlifted to Broward General.

Their condition or identity is not known.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Details remain limited as an investigation is now underway.

This is a developing story.