9-Year-Old Injured in Drive-by Shooting on Don Shula Expressway: FHP

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on a busy Miami-Dade expressway that left a child rushed to an area hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene along the Don Shula Expressway near Killian Parkway just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Troopers said the driver of a gray Chrysler sedan was traveling southbound when a white Ford Mustang drove alongside and opened fire.

The Mustang opened fire on the driver’s side of the Chrysler before moving to the passenger’s side and firing three shots, according to the FHP. The Mustang later exited the expressway at SW 152nd Street.

The passenger in the Chrysler, identified as a 9-year-old girl, was rushed the Kendall Regional Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. FHP did not identify either victim at this time.

Investigators have not released any information about the shooters involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.