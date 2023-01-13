'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Who Landed on Most Wanted List for Murder Captured in Davie

A Pennsylvania man who appeared on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" before he was considered one of the U.S. Marshal's Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Friday in South Florida, authorities said.

Michael A. Baltimore Jr., of Carlisle, Penn., was taken to Broward County jail after he was arrested following a fight at a bar in Davie, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida for their diligence in arresting the fugitive,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said in a news release. “I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families.”

Baltimore is accused of battering a bar employee, possessing a knife during the altercation, and threatening to get his gun before he fled the scene, authorities said.

Davie Police later found Baltimore in a silver sedan in the 9900 block of Griffin Road, along with fentanyl, marijuana, ecstasy and a loaded gun in his possession, authorities said. He initially gave police a fake name to officers before they verified his fingerprints to his true identity.

Baltimore was added to the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list last summer in connection with the murder of a man at a barbershop on May 22, 2021.

Authorities said Baltimore opened fire at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle and shot three people, killing the owner, Kendell Jerome Cook. He's expected to face first-degree murder charges.

Baltimore, who is also a barber, worked for Cook until 2019. He was also featured in the reality show "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and was known to be violent, according to the U.S. Marshals.

A $25,000 reward was offered for his capture.

Baltimore is now booked in Broward's main jail on several charges and awaits trial.