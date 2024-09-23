‘He don't move': 911 call describes moments after lightning strike that killed teen

The booming sounds of thunder can be heard in the background of a 911 call made by a witness shortly after a 16-year-old was fatally struck by lightning in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood last week.

The 911 call is one of two obtained by NBC6 on Monday from the Sept. 18 incident that claimed the life of Cameron Day.

"I'm in front of my house and in front of the house there is a guy in the bicycle and he's on the ground and it's raining and thundering and he don't move, he's been there like for five minutes, or ten minutes," a man tells the dispatcher in the call.

Loud thunder can be heard in the background as the caller tries to explain what happened.

"He's over there and it's thundering, you know, and he's over there under the tree and he's on the bicycle and he don't move, I don't know what happened," the caller says.

Day was riding his bike home from McArthur High School when it appears he was struck in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the teen was found lying in the grass in the area and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In another 911 call released Monday, a neighbor said they found the teen's belongings that were left at the scene.

"It was stormy and like thundery outside, there was kid that for some reason he ended up on the side of the road with his bike, and we saw paramedics arrive on the scene and they just took the kid but they left like his bookbag and his bike behind. We're hoping that the kid is ok," the female caller says.

She added that she found his wallet with ID and wanted to get belongings to him, not knowing he had died.

"We saw when he was taken away, we didn't know what happened to him, we didn't know if it was the lightning or something that might have hit him but we just noticed that everything was left behind so we didn't want to leave it on the side of the road like that," the caller said.

The teen was a junior and a proud member of the school band. His family said he was the youngest of four children and the only boy.