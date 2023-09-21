911 call released after Fort Lauderdale woman made bomb threats to courthouse, police station, hospital

A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after authorities said she called 911 and made bomb threats at a courthouse, police station and hospital, and made threatening posts on Instagram.

Officials released the 911 call where you can presumably hear 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Bernard making the threats.

She was arrested Tuesday on three counts of making a false bomb threat and one count of intimidation-written threat to kill or injure, a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report said.

According to the report, Bernard called 911 on Tuesday and made multiple bomb threats.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ashley Nicole Bernard

"There's gonna be three bombs. There [is] going to be a bomb at the Broward County Courthouse. That is going to be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida," she said on the call. "There is going to be a bomb on Exit 21, Hollywood Boulevard, the police station right across from Target."

She then added that, "The last bomb will be at the Joe DiMaggio Memorial Hospital., the mental health ward unit, right across from 833 North Rainbow Drive Hollywood, Florida, 33021."

When asked by the 911 operator how she knew this information, Bernard hung up the phone.

Ashley Nicole Bernard appears in bond court in Broward County.

After she was taken into custody, it was learned Bernard had also posted threats on her Instagram account, the report said.

"There's too many hospitals and police stations to shoot up so Hollywood PD and the Broward Sheriff's Office will be shot up first," she posted, according to the report. "I'll find their families and wipe them off the face of this earth, not the children though."

Bernard was booked into jail, where she was being held on $20,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.