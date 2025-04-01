‘Blood all over': 911 call released in Plantation double murder and attempted suicide

A haunting new 911 call captured the moments after a man found his daughter stabbed to death in an alleged double murder and attempted suicide at a Plantation home last year that also left a 2-year-old boy dead.

"My daughter's been assaulted, I think she's dead," the man says in the 911 call released Tuesday. "She looks like her throat has been slashed."

The discovery was made on March 26, 2024 at the home at 1083 Northwest 97th Avenue.

Plantation Police said Jean Carlos Aponte allegedly stabbed his wife, Sara Ashley Gama, and his 2-year-old son, Ethan Aponte, and tried to commit suicide by drug overdose.

The couple's 4-month-old child was found unharmed in the home.

In the 911 call, Gama's father is heard telling a 911 dispatcher what they found in the home as his wife is heard screaming in the background.

"We were here yesterday until about 2 o'clock, and we've been calling all morning," he says. "There's a knife over here too, I see it in the kitchen."

At one point, Jean Carlos Aponte is found and feared dead.

"Oh my God! Here's Jean too," the man says. "They were killed, we think they were killed, yeah, they were killed, somebody killed them…both are dead and their son is missing."

The man and his wife are also heard discussing searching for Ethan Aponte, unaware that he was also killed.

"Where's Ethan?" the father asks.

"We need to find the baby," his wife says.

The man also describes there being blood throughout the home.

"Oh man, there's blood all over the place, I'm walking in it too right now," he says.

"You guys can come out of the house, I don't need you guys around there, we don't need you guys spreading any evidence, you and your wife get out," the dispatcher responds.

Ethan Aponte was later found facedown in the home's pool, also with stab wounds in his neck area, an arrest warrant said.

When officers arrived, Jean Carlos Aponte was "laying in the supine position and had labored breathing" and was unresponsive but had a faint pulse, the warrant said.

A mother was stabbed 28 times and her son was found dead in a pool as the father faces murder charges. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

He was given Narcan and taken to Westside Regional Hospital, where he was eventually stabilized.

Gama's father said he was "unaware of any marital issues" and "knew them to have a happy marriage" but said Aponte suffered from PTSD from his deployments in Iraq while in the Marine Corp, the warrant said.

Aponte's mother and sister told investigators he suffered from depression and a traumatic brain injury from a fight several years ago, which left him with constant pain, the warrant said.

He faces two first-degree murder charges in the incident.