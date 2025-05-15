‘My life just flashed before my eyes': 911 call reveals moments before fatal BSO shooting

A newly-released 911 call is shedding new light on the events leading to an armed woman being shot and killed by Broward Sheriff's deputies outside a Deerfield Beach restaurant last week.

BSO officials said deputies had responded to the 2000 block of Northeast 2nd Street around 9:20 p.m. on May 7 after receiving a 911 call about a woman pointing a gun at another person.

In the new 911 call obtained by NBC6 on Thursday, a female caller tells a dispatcher about the bizarre encounter.

"I need a police at Fat Tuesday's, a girl just pulled a gun on me," the caller says. "I just pulled up to Fat Tuesday's to go get a drink and a girl just pulled a gun on me."

The dispatcher asked the woman to describe the suspect.

"She's still sitting there, she's still sitting by her car," the caller responded.

"And why did she pull a gun on you, do you know?" the dispatcher asks.

"I have no idea why she pulled a gun on me, I don't even know her, I was in my car seat and she just, could you please get somebody here fast?" the caller said.

The caller later gave more details about the encounter.

"My life just flashed before my eyes, that's the first time I ever in my life had anything happen to me like that," she said. "I was sitting in my car and out of the blue I was getting out and she said 'drive off b---h, drive off,' and I'm like 'girl, what's wrong with you, you don't know me,' and I got a good eye on what the hell was in her hand so I just start backing up."

According to BSO, when deputies arrived they made contact with 28-year-old Santrina Lester, of Pompano Beach.

During the encounter, Lester pulled out a firearm and multiple deputies opened fire, killing her, officials said.

At a news conference after the shooting, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the incident remains under investigation but it appears the woman had been inside a nearby restaurant with the firearm.

"What we heard, this woman had a gun inside of one of the restaurants and she was asked to vacate out and at some point while she was in that parking lot area, more calls came out that she was brandishing a weapon and posing a threat to the community, and our officers responded on scene," Tony said.

A restaurant worker who didn't want to be identified said the incident began at an Italian restaurant on North Ocean Drive.

"A guest at Amante's had a gun at the bar sitting on the table. The employees at Amante's had asked them to leave. And she would not leave. So eventually they kicked her out, thrown her out of the restaurant," the worker said.

A deputy was injured in the incident but Tony said they were trying to determine whether he was struck by the gunfire or debris.

A firearm was recovered at the scene next to Lester, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, which is standard practice in police shootings.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative assignment while the investigation is conducted, also a standard practice.