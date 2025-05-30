Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

911 calls capture chaos after woman bitten by possible barracuda in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

The woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after the incident happened near the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier.

New 911 calls captured the chaos after a woman was possibly bitten by a barracuda while in the ocean in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea earlier this week.

NBC6 spoke with several witnesses who said the woman came out of the water with a bloody hand and was screaming.

"I need an ambulance and the police to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach. Someone got bit by something, it's right by the pier," a woman tells a dispatcher in one of the 911 calls obtained by NBC6 on Friday. "She's out of the water but you need to get the ambulance and the police…she needs an ambulance quickly.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the woman was possibly bitten by a barracuda, but two 911 callers spoke of a shark bite.

"It is a shark bite? Yeah, they're showing it's a shark bite," one woman said.

"We have a shark bite, shark bite, right by the pier at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea," another woman says in a separate call.

NBC6 was told that the woman was conscious the whole time and although she had a nasty bite, she was expected to be OK.

