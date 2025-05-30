911 calls capture chaos after woman bitten by possible barracuda in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

New 911 calls captured the chaos after a woman was possibly bitten by a barracuda while in the ocean in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea earlier this week.

The woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after the incident happened near the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC6 spoke with several witnesses who said the woman came out of the water with a bloody hand and was screaming.

"I need an ambulance and the police to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach. Someone got bit by something, it's right by the pier," a woman tells a dispatcher in one of the 911 calls obtained by NBC6 on Friday. "She's out of the water but you need to get the ambulance and the police…she needs an ambulance quickly.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the woman was possibly bitten by a barracuda, but two 911 callers spoke of a shark bite.

"It is a shark bite? Yeah, they're showing it's a shark bite," one woman said.

"We have a shark bite, shark bite, right by the pier at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea," another woman says in a separate call.

NBC6 was told that the woman was conscious the whole time and although she had a nasty bite, she was expected to be OK.