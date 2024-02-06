911 calls capture moments leading up to small plane's emergency landing in Parkland

Newly released 911 calls capture the moments leading up to a small plane's emergency landing Monday in Parkland.

A bright green Cessna landed on a sidewalk just feet away from several homes and a busy road filled with afternoon traffic near Hillsboro Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

"I have an aircraft in distress ... about 10 miles northwest of Pompano," an air traffic control dispatcher tells 911. "It's a green Cessna that may be landing on the road."

A cellphone video shows the moments of a small plane flying low in the sky before it made an emergency landing in Parkland due to an engine issue. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the emergency landing was due to problems with the engine. The two people on board — both seasoned pilots doing extra training — had to make a split-second decision, officials said.

"I saw the plane it was flying in too low, and so I pulled over he just missed the light post," a caller tells 911. "And then he crashed into a tree."

Cellphone footage from a witness shows the green plane with an XFlight Aeronautical Services logo on it, dodging cars and houses as it made its way down to the street.

"This may not look that way, but it is definitely a successful emergency landing," said Deputy Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs Fire Department. "When a plane like this can land on a congested roadway with cars out here and nobody on the ground or nobody in the car got hurt, it’s definitely successful."

No one one was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are still investigating the crash.