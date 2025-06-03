‘People flew off': 911 calls captured frantic aftermath of Fort Lauderdale boat explosion

The frantic aftermath of a Memorial Day boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead and 10 other people hospitalized was captured in new 911 calls.

The 911 calls, obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday, were made immediately after the 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 people onboard exploded while on a sandbar not far from 9th Street near the New River Triangle back on May 26.

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

"You need to dispatch a unit to the Fort Lauderdale sandbar, across from the Lauderdale Yacht Club at the triangle, a boat just like exploded, I don't know, people flew off the boat, everyone jumping in the water, we just saw it from the yacht club," a man says in one of the calls. "I'm far away, I'm on the dock, but I just saw these people are panicking, people are in the water."

The caller said he saw the explosion and then witnessed people going into the water.

"I see one, two, three people in the water but five jumped in, two just jumped back on the back, there's probably around nine people on the boat, there's a bunch of boats driving up to it now," he said. "I saw people like flying then I saw people jump in, like they were all panicking, there's kids on the boat too, it looks like."

Another call was apparently made by a woman who was on the boat, and screaming can be heard in the background.

"I'm in the water, I'm in a marine emergency!" the woman tells a dispatcher. "There's a burn, there's a fire on the boat."

The woman can be heard telling people to relax as more screaming is heard in the background.

"I have a passed out passenger, please," she says. "We're on board, people are helping us, they're throwing out lifejackets. There's 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, there's about 13 passengers and one pet."

Later in the call, the woman confirms that everyone got off the boat.

"We're all out, we're out of the vessel," the caller says. "We're on vessels, we're all separated, these people came to help us."

But the chaos continued as there were apparently fears of another explosion.

"Get away from the boat!" someone is heard yelling in the background.

The dispatcher then asks if anyone is injured.

"Yes, we have burns," the woman responds. "At least six people.

The dispatcher reassures her that the fire department is on the way.

"Can you please let them know there's kids on the opposite side, they're burnt," the caller says, adding that the kids are ages 5 and 7.

In another call, a woman who was apparently close to the explosion said she saw people jumping overboard.

"They were screaming 'help,'" the caller said. "There's people that can't swim on the boat. People are close to them screaming 'get off the boat.'"

Later in the call, the woman reported a bad smell.

"It smells like gas, it smells horrible" she says, before yelling at someone else, "Baby, don't get close, baby, don't get close! Oh my God."

The explosion left 11 people hospitalized. On Sunday, 28-year-old Joshua Fifi died from his injuries suffered in the explosion.

Fire officials said fuel vapors ignited, causing a quick explosion that went out. They are still working to find out where the sparks and vapors came from.