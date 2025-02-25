911 calls released after nurse attacked by patient in Palm Beach County

Calls made to police captured frantic pleas for help after a nurse was brutally beaten by a patient in Palm Beach County.

Stephen Scantlebury, 33, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and received a hate crime enhancement.

According to police, on Feb. 18, Scantlebury, who is a Baker Act patient, attacked the nurse in a third-floor patient room at Palms West Hospital.

The nurse was identified as Leelamma Lal.

In the 911 calls, one person described the violent attack on Lal and a weapon that Scantlebury was armed with.

Dispatcher: "Did he hurt someone with the scissors?"

Caller: "Yes."

Dispatcher: He stabbed a nurse?"



Caller: "Yes."

Dispatcher: “Where is the injured nurse?"



Caller: "On the floor.

Dispatcher: “The nurse is on the floor…is she bleeding?”



Caller: “Yes."

After beating Lal, police said Scantlebury roamed the hospital. He then made his way outside, which concerned drivers.

But one call that is upsetting Lal's family, was one made by a person who identified himself as the hospital's CEO.

In his call to the police, the CEO appeared to not show concern for the nurse was was beaten unconscious.

CEO: “We had a baker act beat a staff member unconscious, now running around the building.”

Dispatcher: “You said they assaulted the employee until they passed out?”

CEO: “Yeah, unconscious. I’m not worried about that part; I’m worried about the Baker Act.”

Police would arrest Scantlebury outside the hospital.

While Lal is now conscious and recovering, doctors said she may lose her sight after the attack broke bones throughout her face.